I am ready to showcase the new me, says Luke Michael ahead of EFC87

CAPE TOWN - Luke Michael is grateful for the opportunity to once again do the walk toward Extreme Fighting Championship hexagon on Saturday at EFC87. It’s been just under two years since the South African athlete (4-4) lost to Zimbabwe’s now-EFC Welterweight champion, Themba Gorimbo (9-2) at EFC82 back in September 2019.

ALSO READ: Dricus du Plessis appreciates UFC opponent and Houston Police Officer Trevin Giles ahead of UFC 264 With the EFC having to go into hibernation post EFC84 in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, shows have been far and few. This year, the promotion kickstarted its engine again - within the confines of the government restrictions - hosting two shows prior to this weekend’s event, and Luke - who was set to face Conrad Seabi (who was placed on a medical suspension following a bagstage altercation at EFC86) - will now face former Fight Fit Militia gym partner, and EFC veteran, Dino Baggatin (12-9-1) in a catchweight bout in the main event at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg today (tomorrow for online).

“I am really grateful and excited for the opportunity to headline EFC 87,” says Luke who lost via a first round technical knockout (ground-and-pound) to Themba. EFCWorldwide “After my last title fight, I have made massive changes, changes which I will show tomorrow night (tonight for print) after being two years out of the cage. I am ready, man. I am a brand new athlete, a brand new fighter, and a brand new person, and I am ready to showcase the new me,” says Luke who fights out of Attila Barna’s gym in Lonehilll, Johannesburg. ALSO READ: A heavyweight shock as UFC sets up Derrick Lewis v Ciryl Gane for interim title

Luke has had a bit of a mixed bag during his career thus far, nevertheless a promising athlete with lots of potential. After struggling to find momentum (two wins, three losses, two wins and one loss), the strong grappler, formerly known as Young Gun, is eager to pick up where he left off after those two wins against Francois Cundari (2-4) and Rodrique Kena (4-5) respectively. As for the Welterweight division in which Luke almost seemed to have found his home, Luke was patient about the future. “I don’t have much plans for the Welterweight division, I am just focused on one fight at a time. After this fight, we will see what is next,” adds Luke.

The prelim event can be seen on the EFC YouTube page (12pm CAT ) while the main event will be broadcast on SuperSport (4pm CAT) and SABC. EFC events are broadcast in over 120 countries around the world on numerous television networks in multiple languages.For more information visit efcworldwide.com Full fight card:

MAIN CARD Luke Michael vs Dino Bagattin Billy Oosthuizen vs Sizwe Mnikathi

August Kayambala vs Brian Seret Orlando Machava vs Javan Buyu Ziko Makengele vs Christian Bobo

PRELIM CARD Bradley Swanepoel vs Aly Kalambay Chris Dove vs Benjamin Mukendi

Robert Swanepoel vs Pietie Coxen Steve Nwosu vs Willem Smith Julio Plaaitjies vs Danie Swart

Vince Bembe vs Given Majuba Dylan Swanepoel vs Boule Godogo @JulianKiewietz