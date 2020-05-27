I was offered a fight against Mike Tyson and I accepted, says Tyson Fury

CAPE TOWN – WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed he accepted an offer to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight but nothing came of it.

Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs are both believed to be in advanced stages of negotiations to fight against Tyson, but Fury has claimed he too has had an offer, which he accepted.

“I did get a phone call about the chance to fight Mike Tyson and I was like ‘what?!’ I had a phone call saying: ‘Do you want to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ And I was like ‘hell yeah!,’ Fury told BT Sport

“But I don’t think anything’s materialised from it to be honest. He’s definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever.

“He’s fought Holyfield twice now and they’re now about 58, 57 or 55 aren’t they? They’re a bit long in the teeth but then again who am I to say what anyone is capable of. After everyone’s unbelievable story I wouldn’t try to kill anyone’s dream of doing what they want.