I'll knock Anthony Joshua out inside three rounds, says Tyson Fury

CAPE TOWN – WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has come out swinging and vowed to knockout “gutless” Anthony Joshua when the two meet in a unification bout.

Fury, who is due to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time later this year, hopes the American accepts the “step aside” offer which would open the way for him take on WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion, Joshua.

Speaking to SkySports, Fury said Joshua’s boxing style was tailor-made for his.

“Strong and powerful, but no footwork, hardly any resilience and a bit gutless when it comes down to getting clipped. I’ll knock him out around two to three rounds,” Fury said.

“First time I connect, his legs will do a dance. I’ll just jump on him like that fat kid (Andy Ruiz Jr). I’ll tell you what shot it’s gonna be, should I?