'I'm a big fan of Tyson Fury,' says Mike Tyson









FILE - Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament in August last year. Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP CAPE TOWN – Boxing great Mike Tyson has revealed he is a massive fan of Britain’s Tyson Fury. Fury will go head-to-head against American Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder on Saturday this week, and Tyson was predicting a massive fight between the two. “I like both of them as fighters,” said Tyson, who was giving his view on the match up on BT Sport. “Tey both came from nothing and achieved becoming heavyweight champion. You have to respect that. I was in their position one time,” said the former champion. “In the first fight, I was hoping for Tyson Fury. I always pulled for him because he was named after me. That is the natural thing to do, right?

“I was always biased toward him. He is very likable. He is a nice person,” said Tyson.

“I never understood Tyson. I just kept seeing him beating decent fighters.

“I didn’t know if they were washed up or throwing the fights because Tyson did not look like he should be beating them.

“But he was and he was laughing at them. That made me a fan. He is so much better than what he appears to be and looks like,” he added.

Saturday’s fight is a rematch of their famous drawn bout in 2018 in which Wilder predicted a third round knockout.

Reminiscing about that fight, Tyson said Fury, who got up after being knocked down a couple of times, reminded him of Rocky.

“He amazed a lot of people by getting up. He showed he is tough. He got up and won the final round. I thought it was over, then he got up and it was like Rocky. He then fought back.

“It was amazing, it made me a fan. It takes great fortitude and belief,” concluded Tyson.

