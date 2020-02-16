CAPE TOWN – Boxing great Mike Tyson has revealed he is a massive fan of Britain’s Tyson Fury.
Fury will go head-to-head against American Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder on Saturday this week, and Tyson was predicting a massive fight between the two.
“I like both of them as fighters,” said Tyson, who was giving his view on the match up on BT Sport.
“Tey both came from nothing and achieved becoming heavyweight champion. You have to respect that. I was in their position one time,” said the former champion.
“In the first fight, I was hoping for Tyson Fury. I always pulled for him because he was named after me. That is the natural thing to do, right?