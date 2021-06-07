I’m the best at legalised bank robbery, says Floyd Mayweather after raking in $100m from Logan Paul fight

CAPE TOWN – Floyd “Money” Mayweather says no one is better at walking away with easy money than he is.

Mayweather predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

According to reports, when the final numbers come in for the fight, Mayweather’s haul could be in excess of $100 million.

“So who’s really the smartest one in the sport of boxing? When it comes to legalised bank robbing, I’m the best,” Mayweather said in an interview after the fight.

“They say, ‘It’s not all about the money.’ Well, your kids can’t eat legacy. The patches on my trunks, [earned me] $30 million alone.”

Sunday’s fight was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.

Paul, who was taking part in his third fight after two encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI, was predictably outclassed by the 44 year-old Mayweather who barely broke sweat and delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his American opponent from making any headway.

