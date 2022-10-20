It’s happening: SA star Kevin Lerena to face Daniel Dubois for WBA heavyweight title

Cape Town – Feel it, it is here! South Africa may have a new heavyweight world champion soon, after Kevin Lerena’s bout with Daniel Dubois was confirmed on Thursday. Promoter Frank Warren announced the title fight between southpaw Lerena and WBA (regular) champion Dubois of the UK at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 3 December.

The showdown represents Lerena’s first opportunity to compete for a top belt, having moved up from cruiserweight, where he defended his IBO title six times. The 30-year-old from Johannesburg called out Dubois in a recent Instagram post to make the fight happen. “What are you scared of? You can run, but you can’t hide. You can duck me, you can try to avoid me. But eventually, our paths will cross,” Lerena said.

Now, he will step into the ring and try to emulate the likes of Corrie Sanders and Francois Botha in becoming a recognised heavyweight champion from SA. “See you soon (UK). It doesn’t get any bigger – co-main event … Lerena vs Dubois for the WBA world title #AndTheNew,” Lerena posted on his social media accounts on Thursday. Lerena – who is promoted by Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves – and Dubois will fight on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora.

The 25-year-old Dubois is the current WBA (regular) champion, who claimed the belt in June when he beat American Trevor Bryan via a fourth-round knockout in Miami. The winner will hope to set up a massive bout against Ukrainian slayer Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles – although Fury might want to claim an Usyk fight first. “I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London,” Warren said in a statement. “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora. “Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time. “Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we’re really looking forward to.