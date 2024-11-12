Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: All you need to know and where to watch it

It’s being billed as the most anticipated boxing event of the year, as former world champion Mike Tyson takes on YouTuber Jake Paul on Friday. The fight takes place at 3am SA time on Saturday, and will be live-streamed on Netflix. The fight itself will be held in Dallas, Texas, in the United States.

The 58-year-old Tyson last fought in 2005, which was the 58th bout of his career. Tyson lost five of those fights, with three of those defeats coming in his final four bouts after 2002. He was also disqualified during a fight in the peak of his career in 1997 for biting a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear off. Tyson, nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’, was one of the most feared fighters during his career and now takes on the 27-year-old Paul.

Iron Mike ready for battle Iron Mike was known for his ruthless finishes as he won his first 19 bouts by knockout. He is also widely regarded as the most intimidating fighter in all of boxing with his aggressive, fast-talking interviews. Tyson has also appeared in six Hollywood films, most notably with cameos in the Hangover and its sequel. Paul who found fame on Vine in 2013 and by the time the app closed down he had amassed 2 billion views. He then opened a YouTube page in 2014 which was known for his pranks and controversies.