Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: Fans up in arms as Netflix drops the ball

Fans waking up in the early hours of Saturday morning SA time to watch Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson would have been left bitterly disappointed, as Netflix was unable to handle the massive numbers tuning in. While some users across the globe complained about constant buffering, most people in South Africa simply couldn’t connect.

Error messages would display on a users’ device saying their internet connection needed to be checked. But when this IOL Sport’s reporter tried to watch anything else on Netflix, everything worked just fine. It seems then that Netflix simply wasn’t able to handle so many fans tuning in at the same time, and an event such as the Paul v Tyson fight was beyond their capabilities.

A common sight as people in South Africa tried to tune into the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Netflix. Picture: Lance Witten/IOL Peak Tyson The fight itself will be held in Dallas, Texas, in the United States. The 58-year-old Tyson last fought in 2005, which was the 58th bout of his career. Tyson lost five of those fights, with three of those defeats coming in his final four bouts after 2002. He was also disqualified during a fight in the peak of his career in 1997 for biting a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear off.

Tyson, nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’, was one of the most feared fighters during his career and now takes on the 27-year-old Paul. Iron Mike was known for his ruthless finishes as he won his first 19 bouts by knockout. He is also widely regarded as the most intimidating fighter in all of boxing with his aggressive, fast-talking interviews. Tyson has also appeared in six Hollywood films, most notably with cameos in the Hangover and its sequel.