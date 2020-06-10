Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday.

The discussions over an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown between the two fighters began in early May and they have now agreed on initial terms for two encounters.

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, while Fury is the reigning WBC champion.

"We're making great progress," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

"It's fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight."