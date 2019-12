Joshua rakes in staggering fee for Saudi rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr









Anthony Joshua will be paid a mammoth $85million (£66m) for his world heavyweight title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr here on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Anthony Joshua will be paid a mammoth $85million (£66m) for his world heavyweight title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr here on Saturday. With the Saudi kingdom investing well over $100m in the blockbuster fight, Joshua is commanding the biggest purse ever paid to a British boxer. Salute to Saudi 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/8rrhBerWYY — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 2, 2019

It smashes the record set in the first fight between the duo in June at New York’s Madison Square Garden, when AJ was paid $32m. And he will pick up the enormous cheque win, lose or draw.

Mexico’s Ruiz, who caused one of boxing’s biggest upsets when he knocked out Joshua in New York, is contracted to earn $9m for the fight, but that will now rise to $13m.

Joshua (left) is out to regain the three heavyweight world title belts which were lost, along with his unbeaten record, when Ruiz knocked him down.

Daily Mail