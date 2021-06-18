Logan Paul insists he could beat ’old’ Mike Tyson
CAPE TOWN – Having shared a ring with Floyd Mayweather and not lost because the bout was an exhibition fight, YouTube star insists he could take on Mike Tyson.
Speaking on his podcast impaulsive, he said: "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time. Or is it like you can only fight one?
"My lawyer mentioned it and he was like: 'No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance'.
"I'm like: 'Bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson'.
"Bro, he's old, old!"
Luckily for Paul, 54-year-old Tyson returned to the ring last year, and took on fellow former world heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr, also in an exhibition fight.
