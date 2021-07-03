Luke Michael just wants to fight for that belt following quick win at EFC87

CAPE TOWN – EFC87 flew by on Saturday. The mixed martial arts event had started earlier due to the adjusted Level 4 Lockdown restrictions amid the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent third wave which has disrupted thousands of lives once again.

With the new curfew times (9pm) in place, the Extreme Fighting Championship opened its Hexagon doors at 12pm on Saturday, starting with the prelim card prior to the main card kicking off at 4pm (Central African Time). The entire card was over in a flash. It did not help that there was plenty of action, as stated in the classics … “Time flies when you’re having fun.” Not a single fight went to decision with TKOs and Submissions the order of the day.

The main event saw Luke Michael (5-4) return in fine form with a win over former EFC Welterweight champion and African MMA veteran, Dino Bagattin (12-10-1). The much anticipated fight ended early in the first round after Luke played to his strength after a moment of feeling each other out on the feet before he did what he does best which is getting the takedown and implementing his strong ground game. Not long after, Luke had Dino’s back and neck, soon locking in a tight rear-naked choke which left ‘The Mayor of the Vale’ (Edenvale) no choice but to tap.

“All respect to Dino and his corner. Those are people I trained with before you know,” said Luke post-fight referring to the Fight Fit Militia team whom he was once a part of. “We shared blood and sweat together, I have respect for them, man, especially Martin (van Staden) and Boyd (Allen). Thanks for being real boys. I appreciate everything, man. Thank you,” he added. This was Luke’s first win following a loss to now-Welterweight champion, Zimbabwe’s Themba Gorimbo at EFC82.

“I have nothing but respect for you, Themba, that loss helped make me who I am today,” said Luke after the fight referring back to a little tiff the two former opponents had on social media after their fight. “I am not going to call out anybody, all I want is to fight for that belt,” added Luke who will now look to build his momentum after having a mixed bag of runs since coming into the EFC organisation (2 wins, 3 losses, 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 win respectively). Full results

Luke Michael beats Dino Bagattin in round one via rear-naked choke. Sizwe Mnikathi submits Billy Oosthuizen in round one via rear-naked choke. August Kayambala defeats Brian Seret via ground-and-pound in round one.

Orlando Machava submits Javan Buyu via an armbar in round one. Ziko Makengele finishes Christian Bobo via ground-and-pound in round one. PRELIM CARD

Bradley Swanepoel finishes Aly Kalambay via ground-and-pound in round one Chris Dove submits Benjamin Mukendi with a slick rear-naked choke finish in round two. Pietie Coxen beat Robert Swanepoel.