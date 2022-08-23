Man charged with murder of boxing champion Tyson Fury's cousin

London — UK police on Tuesday charged a 21-year-old man with the murder of the cousin of boxing world champion Tyson Fury. Liam O'Prey, a homeless man, will appear at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court in northwest England on Wednesday, charged with the murder of Rico Burton (31) Greater Manchester Police said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Burton was stabbed to death outside a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday. Fury called on the British government to clamp down harder on knife crime after the attack, which police described as "senseless" and "unplanned". Police said emergency services were called to a disturbance at around 3am on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old man and a 31-year-old man with stab wounds receiving first aid from members of the public before police and paramedics took over. Both men were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where the 31-year-old man died of his injuries, while the 17-year-old remains in a serious but non-life-threatening condition. Another man, aged 20, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

Story continues below Advertisement