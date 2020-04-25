Mike Tyson back in training for surprise comeback

CAPE TOWN – Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed he is hitting the bags again in preparation for a surprise return to the boxing ring. The 58-year-old Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2006 after a storied career that saw him win his first heavyweight title at the age of 20, and ended with 50 wins from his 58 fights. In an Instagram video with rapper T.I., Tyson revealed he was planning on making a surprise comeback. “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” the former champion told the rapper during their Instagram chat. “That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts. “I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother****** like me.

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bik eand the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition,” Tyson continued.

“I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me,” said Tyson.

Tyson hasn’t stepped in the ring since 2005 after he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride at the MCI Centre in Washington DC.

IOL Sport