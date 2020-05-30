Mike Tyson could fight Tyson Fury for the title, says WBC president

CAPE TOWN – WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has jumped into Mike Tyson’s corner ahead of his comeback, and claimed the 53-year-old could even face Tyson Fury in a title fight.

Sulaiman made the sensational claim as Tyson, who retired from professional boxing 15 years ago, continued his comeback bid.

For the time being, Tyson has instead he is only interested in fighting in exhibition matches, and names such as Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs have already been thrown into the hat as potential opponents.

But, Sulaiman believes Tyson is ready to make a full comeback to the sport after being impressed by his workout videos.

"I am very excited, very happy. He has brought great positive attention to the sport. Why? Because Mike Tyson is a hero and an icon,” Sulaiman told Boxing Social.