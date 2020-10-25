Mike Tyson could kill me, says Roy Jones Jr ahead of highly anticipated fight

CAPE TOWN – Roy Jones Jr fears Mike Tyson could kill him when the two former world heavyweight champions enter the ring in an exihibition fight next month.

The hotly anticipated fight will take place in California on November 28, and both fighters are reported to be taking the bout seriously.

Having seen Tyson’s workout videos, Jones fears he could lose his life in the ring, but it’s a risk he’s prepared to take. Plus, he says he’ll “die a happy man” should that happen.

“You get hit by someone like Mike Tyson, anything can happen to you,” Jones said in an interview with the UK’s The Sun. “Mike Tyson is not just an ordinary puncher. He’s one of those guys that can do just that to you,” said the 51-year-old.

“So, you should know what you’re going into and you should be ready for that because this is Mike. For me, I don’t really give a damn, I fight for a living,” he said.