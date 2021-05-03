Mike Tyson fighting Lennox Lewis in September

CAPE TOWN – The third fight between former world heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis will take place in September.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tyson, who made his comeback in a drawn fight against Roy Jones Jr last year, said: “I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis,” before adding the bout was lined up for September.

Tyson and Lewis famously fought back in 2002, with the big Brit winning the bout after an eighth-round knockout.

The 2002 fight signalled the beginning of the end for Iron Mike, who had three more fights after that, losing two of them before calling it quits in 2005.

Lewis last year stated he was open to taking on Tyson again.

“Sure! I mean, it seems like a lot of fun,” Lewis told BT Sport in December.

“You have to look at Mike Tyson; Mike has been doing a lot of different things like wrestling, he’s been doing acting and he even had his own one-man band show. So he knows how to entertain people, he knows what to do in these situations,” said Lewis.

Tyson’s fight against Jones Jr generated a reported $80 million.

IOL Sport