Mike Tyson has something big lined up, says Dana White

CAPE TOWN – UFC president Dana White claims former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has something big lined up for his comeback.

Talk of Tyson’s comeback has been on the lips of sports fans across the world ever since he declared “I’m back” in a trainig video posted on social media last month.

The names of Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs and Tyson Fury have been bandied about since the announcement. Tyson himself has stated he is fighting “someone bigger” than Holyfield.

But, White, who claimed he was against the idea of the 53-year-old coming out of retirement earlier on, was excited about seeing Tyson in the ring again.

Speaking on ESPN, White said: “Originally, I came out and said, ‘Listen, I’d like Mike not to fight’.