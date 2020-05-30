Mike Tyson should fight someone his own age, says ex-champ David Haye

CAPE TOWN – Former WBA world heavyweight champion David Haye has warned Mike Tyson against fighting against younger fighters in his comeback and urged him to taking on boxers his own age. Haye thinks the 53-year-old Tyson will get seriously hurt if he decides to step into the ring against an active, younger fighter. Since announcing his comeback two months ago, speculation has been rife on who Tyson will fight, with names such as Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs and even current WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury being thrown into the hat. And while Haye said he was excited about seeing Tyson in the ring again, he felt he should fight against boxers his own age. "I have no issue with Mike Tyson jumping back in the ring, as long as it's with someone else of a similar age,” Haye said, according to the UK Sun.

"I don't mind the Holyfield fight, I don't mind Riddick Bowe, Herbie Hide, let's dig out these old guys if they want a little fight for charity.

"But let's not do it over 12 three-minute rounds, lets do it over six rounds. They are still the same fighters just not as fast and explosive.

"You can still say you watched it. As long as they keep it among themselves.

"I don't like the thought of a young fighter taking on a fighter who is way past their best.

"They are so much more receptive to receive an injury. I would never like to see someone like Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury fighting a guy in his 50s, it's just horrible, it wouldn't be nice.

"They would get money, but there is potential to get badly hurt. A prime Mike Tyson against anybody, but that Tyson is 30 years away from us."

IOL Sport