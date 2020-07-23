Mike Tyson to face Roy Jones Jr. in comeback fight

CAPE TOWN – ESPN are reporting that former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, will fight Roy Jones Jr in his comeback fight on September 12. According to the sports news outlet, the two will meet in an eight-round exhibition fight at a yet to be disclosed venue. Speculation on Tyson’s opponent has been rife since he announced his comeback to the sport in a series of social media posts in March. Evander Hollyfield and Shannon Briggs put their hands up to get into the ring with the 54-year-old Tyson, but Jones Jr has given the chance. While the fight is an exhibition, Tyson told TMZ Sports he will go as hard as possible despite his age.

"Anybody who knows me, I don't know how to [take my foot off the gas]. I just know one way of fighting and that's just what it is," the boxing legend was quoted.

Jones Jr spoke of his excitement ahead of the fight, telling TMZ that if Tyson doesn’t knock him out quickly, he’s going to have a problem.

"If he don’t kill quick, he's got problems on his hands," Jones said. "If he don’t get it quick, his ass belongs to me!"

"I know what it feels to go 8 rounds, he done forgo – y'all must’ve forgot – you heard me??!"

Jones last fought a professional fight in 2018, while Tyson hasn’t stepped in the ring since being beaten by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

IOL Sport