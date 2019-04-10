Moruti Mthalane has a record of 37-2; 25, with his only losses coming against Nkqubela Gwazela in September 2004 and Nonito Donaire in November 2008. Photo: Ziphozonke Lushaba

JOHANNESBURG – One of South Africa’s most outstanding fighters in recent years, Moruti Mthalane, will make the second defence of his IBF flyweight belt against Japan’s Masayuki Kuroda at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on May 13. The 36-year-old Mthalane fights out of the Colin Nathan gym, and has been fighting as a pro for more than 18 years.

He won the IBF flyweight belt for the first time in November 2009 in a clash with Julio Cesar Miranda, and made four successful defences of the belt before relinquishing it.

One of his defences was a fifth-round technical knockout win over Zolani Tete, who would go on to win the WBO bantamweight belt, and now meets Nonito Donaire in the semi-final of the lucrative World Boxing Super Series on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Los Angeles.

Mthalane has a record of 37-2; 25, with his only losses coming against Nkqubela Gwazela in September 2004 and Donaire in November 2008.

The 32-year-old Kuroda 30-7-3; 16 is a seasoned 14-year pro and is ranked at No 4 by the IBF (No 1 and 2 are not rated), so he is considered the second best flyweight according to the IBF rankings.

Kuroda has held the Japanese light-flyweight and flyweight titles on a number of occasions, and even though he has seven losses on his record, only one has been inside the distance.

His last defeat was against Takuya Kogawa in March 2016, and he is now on a six-fight unbeaten streak.

The other main organisation champions are WBC’s Charles Edwards (England), WBO’s Kosei Tanaka (Japan) and WBA’s Artem Dalakian (Azerbaijan).

And STILL! Our IBF World Flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane puts on a counterpunching clinic to stop Japanese warrior Masahiro Sakamoto in ten rounds. One of the most underrated technicians in world boxing 👊🇿🇦@ColNomakanjani @KnuckleheadSean pic.twitter.com/qYctf9flhY — Mike Altamura (@mjaltamura) December 31, 2018

African News Agency (ANA)