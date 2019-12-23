He has won enough battles on foreign soil to know that as much as they can shout, the supporters of his adversaries cannot get into the ring.
And so it will be without a care about the thousands of fans who will be cheering Yaegeshi on when he battles the Japanese legend in Yokohama today (1pm SA time).
“I’ve fought many times in many countries,” the IBF Flyweight world champion said before his departure for Asia. “When I defended this title for the first time, I fought out in Macau. My second defence was in Tokyo, Japan. And on both occasions I won despite the fact that the crowd was against me.”
Mthalane makes a third title defence knowing full well that he is South Africa’s sole proper world champion following Zolani Tete’s recent defeat by John Riel Casamero for his WBO Bantamweight title.