Muhammad Ali told me he was afraid of Mike Tyson, says George Foreman

CAPE TOWN – According to George Foreman, Muhammad Ali wasn’t so sure he would have been able to fight against a hard hitter such as Mike Tyson.

Ali and Tyson are widely regarded as the greatest boxers the world has ever seen, and since they never stepped into the right together, there has always been the debate on who would win a boxing fight between them.

According to Anthony Joshua, the biggest boxer today, Tyson’s power would have been too much for Ali, while Tyson himself felt he wouldn’t have been able to go toe-to-toe with Ali, who died in 2016.

But, in the book Muhammad Ali: The Life of a Legend, Foreman revealed Ali once told him he was scared of the prospect of facing Tyson in his prime.

“Muhammad Ali told me himself. I said to him, ‘Do you think Tyson could beat anybody? He said, ‘Man, Tyson hits so hard.’