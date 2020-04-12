Muhammad Ali would have beaten me, says Mike Tyson

CAPE TOWN – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson disagrees with Anthony Joshua, who claimed the big hitting American would beat Muhammad Ali in a fight.

Who would win a fight between Tyson and Ali is an age old question that Joshua attempted to answer last week by claiming Tyson’s power and speed would be too much for Ali, widely regarded as the greatest boxer that ever lived.

When asked if he agreed with Joshua, Tyson said he did not, claiming: “I know it’s a fantasy game.

“Most likely I would win the fantasy, I wouldn’t win the real fight. Ali’s the greatest there’s ever been,” said Tyson.

This was a view Tyson also held in 2012 when he was asked the question, saying back then the world will never see another fighter like Ali.