Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, May 19, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Oleksandr Usyk in tears for late father after historic heavyweight win

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his victory over Britain's Tyson Fury during a heavyweight boxing world championship fight

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his victory over Britain's Tyson Fury during a heavyweight boxing world championship fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury by split decision to win the world's first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

An emotional Oleksandr Usyk shed tears for his late father after crowning a brilliant career by becoming boxing's first four-belt undisputed heavyweight world champion on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian won a split decision against Britain's Tyson Fury in Riyadh in the first heavyweight unification fight since 1999.

The former European and world amateur champion, Olympic gold medallist and undisputed cruiserweight champ — still undefeated as a professional — now adds the ultimate boxing crown.

Afterwards Usyk, who needed four stitches to a cut above his right eye, and who was headed to hospital for a scan of his jaw, remembered his father, who died shortly after his Olympic victory in 2012.

"I miss my father," he said, wiping his tears with his T-shirt. "I know he's here."

Usyk has missed children's birthdays and even the birth of his daughter during his eight-month camp for the Fury fight, originally scheduled for February before the Briton suffered a cut in training.

His promoter Alex Krassyuk believed that Usyk was denied a knock-out victory when the referee stepped in as Fury looked about to hit the deck in round nine.

"I believe the referee saved Tyson from a knock-out and stole the ninth-round knock-out, which should have happened," Krassyuk said.

But Usyk said: "No knock-out, no problem."

"I don't think about it because we had a win."

AFP

Related Topics:

Tyson FuryBoxing