Pro Fitness Academy prides itself on professionalism and standards

CAPE TOWN - The Pro Fitness Kickboxing and Boxing Academy holds itself in high regard when it comes to professionalism and standards. And when it comes to the safety of its athletes, the family-owned gym will hold no punches in fighting against the spread of the coronavirus. Coach Angelo and his father, Neville Addinall have been hard at work abiding by lockdown regulations since the easing of restrictions. It was a big moment for all gyms to hear the news that gyms could now operate again in the lockdown following the devastating blow many took when their doors were forced to close during the worldwide pandemic that has taken so many lives, jobs, and businesses.

And Coach Angelo and the Pro Fitness family are keen on following protocol to make sure that a move back to stringent steps will not be taken again.

“The fighting industry got dealt the biggest blow in history, we all felt it. It breaks my heart that gyms have had to close,” says Angelo, speaking on some of the gyms that have had to shut down permanently due to the financial blow of the coronavirus.

“We are putting in all the work, it’s not easy to create a gym with positive energy where everybody feeds off each other, only for it to get taken away. There are no words to describe it.”

The Bothasig-based Pro Fitness Academy - which has been in existence since November 2009 - has become home to some of Africa’s biggest combat sport stars - Adrian Sanchez, Paulwethu Namba, Francois Cundari, Kaleka Kabanda and Juan Bezuidenhout.

Just recently, they acquired the membership of Former Light Heavyweight EFC champion, Gideon Drotschie, too. And from big name professionals to amateurs or part-time fighters or members, Angelo and his crew are keen on making all their athletes feel safe and at peace during training.

“We have a screening area. Before you train, you sign the register, your temperature is taken and your hands are sanitized. And if you’re not wearing a mask, then you’re not training,” says Coach Angelo whose doors have been open since the 10th August following the government's easing of lockdown in stage 2.

“Our athletes know they’re not allowed to use the gym gear or equipment, and even before you use your own equipment, you will sanitize it before and post workout,” says Angelo who credited Cape Fogging Services for their excellent work in keeping the gym hygienic.

“There is always social distancing (2m x 2m) and we do not allow more than eight athletes at a time in the gym and we do not allow any spectators at this time,” adds Angelo who is pleasantly surprised by the reaction and co-operation of his athletes and members.

“It’s quite in-depth and rigorous. Our day-to-day procedures are a lot different, but we are still going forward and this has become a way of life at the Pro Fitness Academy and all are happy to be following protocol every day. We are really blessed.”

With regards to the fighting arm of the family-owned combat sport gym, the Professional Fighting Championship has something special brewing for all fight fans across the Cape.

“The PFC team and Intergro Technologies are strategising and working day in and day out to host events, so keep your eyes peeled, and to all the fighters out there, keep training hard, we are almost there. To all the Boxing fans, myself and Matt Leisching are working on something special and exciting,” adds Angelo.

The last time the PFC hosted an event was at the Sun Exhibit Arena at Grand West Casino last year in October.

If you’d like to get involved in training for fitness or fighting, contact Angelo Addinall on 084 746 0436.

