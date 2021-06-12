Reinaldo Ekson shocks the MMA world at EFC86

CAPE TOWN - Reinaldo Ekson gave his family and friends back home in Natal, Brazil lots of reason to celebrate after he shocked the world at EFC86. Lining up against one of Africa’s most dominant mixed martial artists and Extreme Fighting Championship featherweight king, Igeu Kabesa (now 12-2) the Brazilian (16-4) made a huge statement after finishing Igeu early in round one of their five round championship bout in Johannesburg tonight.

The early submission came as a big shock for those who are well-acquainted with the former featherweight king’s supreme reign. Coming into this fight,the South African-born Igeu has long been - and still is - tipped to sign for the Ultimate Fighting Championship following his exploits and unstoppable campaign. Fighters from across the world have failed to stop his run until last night when Reinaldo rocked him early in round one with a strong right hand that rattled his legs before being put in a sequence of darce chokes. Despite facing major adversity, Igeu proved his championship mettle for a short moment transitioning in an attempt to escape the tight grip of Reinaldo.

The Brazilian remained composed and sunk his grip deeper over time. After Igeu failed to switch around the correct manner in his escape attempt, he eventually submitted at one minute and thirty seconds in the first round, ending his four-fight win streak after losing his only bout to Danny Henry at EFC 57.

“To be honest, Reinaldo didn’t surprise me as I knew he was waiting for me on the stand-up,” said Igeu in the post-fight interview. “He caught me straight, he got the darce choke quite deep, but I got a bit out of it, the second darce was a bit deep and I didn’t switch around in time. But we win with a smile and we lose with a smile,” added Igeu, more affectionately known as Smiley. “This win means so much to me and signifies my whole life,” said the new champion, Reinaldo.

“I have been training for this my whole life. I am so grateful to the EFC and Igeu for this opportunity. “I am sure my people are celebrating this back home,” added Reinaldo. Other results:

Interim Lightweight Championship: Alain Ilunga beat Anicet Kanyeba via unanimous decision. Heavyweight bout: Matunga Djikasa beat Ricky Misholas via KO in the first round. Flyweight bout: Luthando Biko beat Gian Souza via split decision.

Lightweight bout: Robert Simbowe lost to Rocky Ilunga via unanimous decision. Featherweight bout: August Kayambala beat Warren Richards via guillotine choke in the second round. Light Heavyweight bout: Francois Cundari beat Khulekani Hlongwa via guillotine choke in the second round.

Lightweight bout: Adrian Sanchez beat Rodrique Kena via split decision. Lightweight bout: Elvis Ngwalangwala lost to Tapiwa Katikati via TKO due to strikes in the second round. Featherweight bout: Amisi Kabeya loses to Shannon van Tonder in the first round via rear-naked choke.