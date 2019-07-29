Gideon Buthelezi came out fast at the opening bell and took the fight to Mexico's Adrian Jimenez. Photo: @xboxingcom on twitter

EAST LONDON – South Africa’s Gideon Buthelezi produced one of the best performance of his career when he smashed Adrian Jimenez from Mexico to defeat after 115 seconds into the first round, to retain his IBO junior-bantamweight belt for the fifth time, at the International Convention Centre in East London over the weekend. Buthelezi 22-5; 5 who was having his first fight in a year came out fast at the opening bell and took the fight to Jimenez 13-2-2; 5, as the Mexican was warned by the referee for hitting on the break.

However, soon afterwards Buthelezi (52.60kg) fighting from the southpaw stance continued to attack scoring with stinging rights and lefts to the head as he drove Jimenez (52.10kg) back against the ropes to land a left hook to the jaw that sent the Mexican flat on his back where referee Deon Duarte stepped in immediately to wave the fight off at 1 minute 15 seconds into the round.

Jimenez who is listed at No 28 by the IBO, and his corner complained about the stoppage but he was in no condition to continue.

Recently there have been two deaths in the ring and Duarte who is possibly South Africa’s top referee was 100% right to stop the fight.

The unused judges were John Shipanuka, Dave Parris and Patrick Mukodwa.

In the main supporting bout, Yanga Sigqibo (51.90kg) from Mdantsane gave an outstanding exhibition of scientific boxing to retain his WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight title with a wide 12 round points win over Filipino Ambo in a completely one-sided bout.

Sigqibo improved his record 13-1-1; 3 and Ambo’s record dropped to 9-2-1; 6.

The clash for the vacant WBO Global junior-flyweight title between Nkosinathi Joyi (48.50kg) and Siphamandla Baleni (48.60kg) ended in a controversial third round technically draw, when Joyi injured his left arm and was unable to continue.

The shorter Baleni made a fast start against the southpaw Joyi 28-5-1td; 19 who is known as a slow starter.

There was nothing in it through the first two rounds.

However, midway through round three Baleni 15-3-1-1td; 5 violently wrestled Joyi to the canvas and as a result, he injured his arm.

There was quite a bit of confusion afterwards whether Baleni should have been disqualified for his foul tactics and possibly the right decision should have been a disqualification for a deliberate action on the part of Baleni.

Jackson Chauke (50.70kg) retained his South African flyweight title with a first-round knockout over Sihle Jelwana (50.50kg).

The 34-year-old Chauke came out fast at the bell and took the fight to Jelwana and dropped him with a right to the jaw,

Jelwana was able to beat the count but soon afterwards a right hand to the side of the head sent the challenger down for the full count. The time was 2 minutes 59 seconds.

In a junior-middleweight bout scheduled for eight rounds, Christiano Ndombassy stopped Emmany Kalombe at 1 minute and 7 seconds into the sixth round.

In the opening bout of the evening, Sikho Moshani beat Tisetso Modisadife on points over six rounds in a flyweight contest.

African News Agency (ANA)