Shane Higgins – The family man

CAPE TOWN – Shane Higgins has a deep passion and love for martial arts. Since the age of 9-years-old, the man (or rather, the boy) found a connection like no other. “I took up karate under Sensei Deon Arnold’s Shorin Ryu. Through the years, I picked up on kickboxing and boxing (under the now deceased, Hoodro Jansen). In 2012, the real fun began when I joined PESFA (Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy),” says the professional Mixed Martial Artist who last fought at EFC75 in 2018 with a TKO (punches) over Benjamin Mangala. “There are so many reasons why I love martial arts. There is a sweet science about it. It's not for everyone, but whether I'm training or competing, I feel free. I feel myself. That's my expression of art,” says the 35-year-old who resides in Bloemendal, Port Elizabeth. “I'm a fan of all combat sports. BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and wrestling. I'd love to compete in boxing and kickboxing, aswell.

“My goal was to be a world champion in martial arts/mma. I believe I have the ability to become one,” says Shane who credits the great and former UFC welterweight champion, George St. Pierre as his favourite MMA athlete.

“Now that is a true athlete.”

Shane has been out of action since his last fight in 2018, and despite his belief of becoming a world champion, there are other things to consider first – especially following the unfortunate coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown which has placed so much strain on the world, families and businesses.

“I don't think I am still contracted to the EFC. It's been nearly two years out of action. I'm not so sure when fans will be able to see me compete again. I first have to focus on getting back on the mat and training again.

“My goal in life is to be able to generate more than two streams of income for my family. I wouldn't want my kids and my wife to worry about finances,” says the Bidvest International Logistics controller who clearly knows where his priorities lie.

“My hobbies entail spending time with my wife and kids. Anything that I can do with them is gold to me. And of course playing PlayStation.”

With a keen mind for alternative sources of income, Shane was more than willing when he first heard of the new Fight to Fame reality show that is set to kick-off early next year.

“Yes I am keen on taking part in a reality show, lol. I'm not so sure how I’d do as I am unfit at the moment,” he jokes.

Fight to Fame is a new reality show designed to create Hollywood movie stars out of combat sport athletes. The show which is being rolled out in 200 countries across the globe will see fighters compete in several assessments including stunt work, acting training and obstacle courses.

The winners of these shows will then have the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game. A much-needed opportunity in the thriving and still growing mixed martial arts landscape of Africa.

For more details on F2F visit fight2fame.com.

