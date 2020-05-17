Shannon Briggs claims he's the one fighting Mike Tyson, not Evander Holyfield

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has claimed Mike Tyson has agreed to fight him – not Evander Holyfield – in an exhibition fight. The 48-year-old Briggs was responding to speculation that a third fight between Tyson and Holyfield was on the cards after Alabama-native said at the end of last week that his representatives had met with Tyson’s to hash out a deal for a third fight. “I just got off the phone with Mike,” Briggs said on an Instagram chat with Dame Dash Studios. “He said it’s a go. He said, ‘Let’s go champ’,” said Briggs. According to Briggs, the two have even gone as far as to discuss a date and a venue for their fight, saying: “We’re working on that now. You heard it out of my mouth. I just talked to Mike, I ain’t gonna lie, you heard. So everybody talking crazy about Holyfield and this one and that one, keep talking. Just keep talking.

Shannon Briggs staying hopeful for possible Mike Tyson bout



“You heard it first. Let’s go champ. Let’s go champ! Brownsville vs Brownsville. We’re trying to do it at the Statue of Liberty, July 4th. You feel me? Outside.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with the press conference. You know, we’re just supposed to be exhibition, but what if Mike … you never know,” said Briggs.

“I’m gonna start training, I’m about to hit the bags right now, got the gloves out, about to hit the bags for hours straight. I was watching his videos, his workout videos, he hits so hard I started doing sit-ups right there! I did 250.

“I’m gonna be using te jab, backing him up with that jab, keeping that jab moving. Let’s go champ!

“The date is sensitive, but I will tell you, I just spoke to Mike, no cap or whatever the kids say, it’s one hundred. I spoke to Mike, we talked about right now getting it together. The bread is looking good, everything is looking good. I just wanted to tell the people.”

Briggs, who famously retired George Foreman in 1997, had an impressive career which saw him win 60 out of 68 fights – 53 by knockout – and hold his WBC Heavyweight title for four years before losing it to Vitali Klitschko in 2010.

IOL Sport