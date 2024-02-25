Sivenathi Nontshinga took the losses on the chin en route to success

IBF junior-flyweight champion Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga strongly believes that he is now a better boxer after losing to Adrian Curiel in November last year. The elated Nontshinga was speaking to the media after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park from Mexico, where he reclaimed his belt from Curiel who previously knocked him out in the second round in Monaco.

In Mexico, the referee had to intervene in the 10th round of the match following an avalanche of punches thrown at Curiel by the hard-working Nontshinga from the Eastern Cape. After a stupendous victory away from home, Nontshinga told a good number of boxing followers gathered at OR Tambo that losses do not define anyone.

‘I am not the person I was a year ago’ “First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me such a big moment. I thank you for coming here to welcome me and I thank my team led by Colin Nathan who has been there for me. “You know, I appreciate the loss because I am not the person I was a year ago. I have grown now. So, that’s why I always emphasise that you have to take your losses on the chin, chip up and put your shoulders high and be proud of your losses.”

The 25-year-old boxer says success did not come easy because he had to sacrifice the December holidays with the family to prepare for a “revenge” match against a tough Curiel. “I feel very happy and grateful. The achievements make me humble, seeing that I have lost before. I am happy to raise the flag of the country and carry it on my shoulders,” said Nontshinga, who also paid tribute to his father Themba Gopheni. Gopheni has been with the boxer on his journey since the early stages of his career.