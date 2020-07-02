So-called 'best welterweight rankings' a joke, says Floyd Mayweather
The American retired undefeated at 50-0 and took umbrage after he was overlooked for top spot in the rankings he received from a friend.
“It was crazy, someone sent me something about ‘The Best Welterweights’,” he told FightHype. “They had Sugar Ray Leonard No 1. Like I said before, he was the guy that paved the way for myself.
“But how can you have a guy ranked No 1 when his first loss was to a lightweight, Roberto Duran? And then they also talked about me facing (Juan Manuel) Marquez, which was at catchweight.
“But ... Marquez knocked out their No 3 ranked welterweight - they had (Manny) Pacquiao No 3.
“They were trying to say that basically he (Marquez) was too small for me. But he wasn’t too small for Pacquiao.”
Mayweather, who hung up his gloves after beating Conor McGregor back in 2017 in the most lucrative boxing match of all time, continued his tirade, although he did not specify where the list came from.
“It’s crazy. Fighters are always gonna say, ‘I would’ve done this, I should be ranked here’. But a lot of these so-called experts, it’s just crazy how these guys are experts.”
Daily Mail