So-called 'best welterweight rankings' a joke, says Floyd Mayweather

LONDON - Floyd Mayweather has lashed out after finding himself ranked behind Sugar Ray Leonard on a list of all-time great welterweights.

The American retired undefeated at 50-0 and took umbrage after he was overlooked for top spot in the rankings he received from a friend.

“It was crazy, someone sent me something about ‘The Best Welterweights’,” he told FightHype. “They had Sugar Ray Leonard No 1. Like I said before, he was the guy that paved the way for myself.

“But how can you have a guy ranked No 1 when his first loss was to a lightweight, Roberto Duran? And then they also talked about me facing (Juan Manuel) Marquez, which was at catchweight.

“But ... Marquez knocked out their No 3 ranked welterweight - they had (Manny) Pacquiao No 3.