Zolani Tete is set to defend his WBO belt in East London Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

EAST LONDON – WBO bantamweight champion Zolani 'Last Born' Tete from East London will defend his belt against mandatory challenger Filipino John Riel “Quadro Alasi” Casimero on a date still to be decided by British promoter Frank Warren. Tete is considered pound-for-pound the No 1 fighter in South Africa.

The 31-year-old, who has a record of 28-3; 21 has had an outstanding career since making his pro debut on May 27, 2006.

The southpaw Tete has captured the Word Boxing Foundation flyweight, IBO Africa flyweight, IBF junior bantamweight, WBO Africa junior bantamweight, IBF International bantamweight and WBO bantamweight titles.

The only losses on his record came against Moruti Mthalane, Juan Alberto Rosas and Roberto Domingo Sosa.

The South African, who is rated at No 2 by The Ring magazine and No 3 by Boxing News, has a tough assignment against the 30-year-old Casimero 28-4; 19.

He is a former IBF flyweight champion who has been involved in 13 interim and world title fights at flyweight and bantamweight.

His only losses have been against quality fighters like Ramon Garcia Hirales, Moruti Mthalane. Amnat Ruenroeng and Jonas Sultan.

If the fight takes place Tete, who has been out of action since October 2018, will be having his first bout on home soil since he beat Jetha Oliva on points over 12-rounds in East London on December 18, 2015.

African News Agency (ANA)