Split-decision sees Ilunga Makabu retain WBC cruiserweight title against South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu

Democratic Republic of Congo's Makabu beat the South African challenger for the second time, after stopping him in the 11th round back in 2015 in Durban.

Los Angeles - Ilunga Makabu retained his World Boxing Council cruiserweight world title with a split-decision victory over Thabiso Mchunu in Warren, Ohio, on Sunday morning (SA Time).

This time it was a close, strategic bout with two judges scoring it in favor of Makabu, 115-113 and 116-112, and the third judge seeing it 115-113 for Mchunu.

"I already beat Thabiso the first time and did it again," said Makabu, who improved to 29-2 with 25 knockouts. "I didn't come for a knockout. I just came to box."

Mchunu, who fell to 23-6 with 13 knockouts, was angry at the result, shoving Makabu aside after the fight.