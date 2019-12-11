Sundowns fan Conrad has his own knockout final to attend to









Andrew Smith has made the biggest mistake of his life by taking this fight at EFC83 on Saturday, says Conrad Seabi Photo: EFC Worldwide CAPE TOWN - Conrad Seabi is absolutely delighted that mining magnate, PatriceMotsepe recently signed a deal which sees him now own a big piece of the Blue Bulls Company. The founder and executive chairperson of African Rainbow Minerals and president of Mamelodi Sundowns has acquired a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls Company. The new structure will mean that existing shareholders Remgro and the Blue Bulls Rugby Union have reduced their previously equal percentage of shareholding from 50% each to 37% and 26% respectively, allowing Motsepe to take up the remaining 37%. This is all music to Conrad’s ears, as the staunch Sundowns fan knows what Patrice’s impact will be at the Blue Bulls. “I’m happy he bought the Bulls, you never know what doors will open for kids who want to play rugby, the way his vision works ... he wants to build players not only in soccer, but rugby too, because he understands the power of the game and how it’s growing, especially for black people who are not used to loving rugby, or those who don’t have much access to it.

“But we are going to love it more because Motsepe owns the Bulls franchise now.

“I will be going to the matches every time, I won’t struggle to be there, I will find a way to get there through my Sundowns connections because that will be a good experience,” says Conrad who proudly shares his love of the Brazilians every chance he gets.

However, this weekend, when Conrad’s beloved Sundowns take on Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout Final in Durban, it will be one of the few occasions where Conrad “Cage Wise” Seabi will not be present to shout for his yellow army.

He has a good reason for missing out though, as he has a TKO final of his own to take care of as he squares up against Andrew Smith at EFC83 at Times Square in Menlyn on Saturday night.

Aside from the motivation of making this one count due to him missing the TKO final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Conrad is super-pumped ahead of his bout with Andrew as it’s been a year to forget for Cage Wise.

Conrad Seabi and his wife: MAG D are staunch Sundowns supporters. Photo: Supplied

2019 has been riddled with injuries, weight-cut sagas, accidents and title-shots gone astray. Aside from that, Cage Wise says that he has been dealing with a couple of things outside of the hexagon too.

To top it off, Conrad – a fighting veteran of 6-5 – is dumbstruck at the fact that the Extreme Fighting Championship has placed Andrew (1-2) in front of him for the final event of the 2019 EFC calendar.

“Andrew Smith made the biggest mistake of his life, my man,” says Cage Wise.

“I was shocked when Andrew took this fight, I was going to fight Papanga Tresor, we agreed, then Tresor couldn’t fight, then Mark Hulme said he can’t fight, then Andrew said he wanted to fight me. I was like who is Andrew?

“I don’t understand why he chose me, my experience is way more than his and I am more aggressive baba.

“This time I am motivated on another level, I don’t want to lie. My fitness is on another level, I am ready to fight. I just want to show my Pretoria guys that Cage Wise is back. Andrew really chose the wrong time to fight me.

“I know any fighter can improve on the day at any time, I understand that, but he is not on my level. I don’t see this fight going to the third round. If it’s not in the first round, mark my words Julian, it’s done in the second. I even bet R8 000 on myself at Betway and the EFC, baba.

“There was a time I told myself I don’t want to fight at my home arena (Menlyn) because I thought I had bad luck fighting at home. Like you know when teams play home and they never win, so (that) ends up being in your mindset - that you can’t win at home.

I lost two fights in Menlyn, I lost against Gunther (Kalunda) and Jose (da Rocha). This time, the third one in Menlyn, I am in a better space. My parents are coming, my family are coming.

There is no pressure on me. I’m just going there to have fun. I am super excited as my kids are going to see me live too. “I’m going to make him sleep.”

Following the “cursed welterweight grand prix” which saw Conrad’s fight Luke Michael being postponed then cancelled for various unfortunate incidents, Conrad remains hopeful that he will get his shot at the title next year.

“My plan for next year (is) still the same, I am going for the welterweight title,” Conrad says. “My focus was down through the year and I had some challenges, but no excuses. “I’m happy in what I’m doing now.”

“I would love to fight Luke, he did respect me, we need to settle the score, I have nothing to prove to him. But for now I will focus on Andrew.”

The prelim card features:

Roedie Roets vs Serge Kasanda, Conrad Seabi vs Andrew Smith, Stephen de La Rey vs Amisi Kabeya, Nerick Simoes vs Warren Richards, Cameron Saaiman vs Corne Blom and Tommy Strydom vs Elvis Ngwalangwala

The main card features:

Dricus du Plessis vs Brendan Lesar, Amanda Lino vs Manon Fiorot, Marino Cutendana vs Sylvester Chipfumbu, Anicet Kanyeba vs Saxon Delafield, Devon Cronje vs Asiashu Tshitamba.

EFC83 takes place on Saturday live from Times Square, Menlyn, Pretoria.

You can catch the main card live on SuperSport 211 at 8pm before a delayed broadcast on SABC 3 at 9.30pm.





