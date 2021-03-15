Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - reports

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.

"We'd like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month," Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua's promoter, was quoted as saying, adding that offers had come in from "eight or nine sites.

"The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters."

The contract is signed ✍️



Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tells @MarkKriegel a deal has been signed for Joshua to face @Tyson_Fury in a two-fight series. pic.twitter.com/AAlvMdM6ey — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 15, 2021

