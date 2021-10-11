Tyson Fury declares himself 'the greatest heavyweight of my era’ after Deontay Wilder win

Las Vegas - Tyson Fury declared himself the "greatest heavyweight of my era" after retaining his WBC title with a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. Britain's Fury weathered the early storm and knocked Wilder down in the third round with a short uppercut but the American responded in the fourth, knocking Fury down twice with shots to the head.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC belt after brutal slugfest But Fury absorbed the punishment and outboxed his American rival, landing the decisive blow in the 11th round to remain the undefeated lineal champion. "I can only beat whoever's in my era and I've done that all my life. I can only beat the best of my day and I've done that. I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt," Fury told reporters.

"I've had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport, in my division. And he caught me twice in the fourth round. But I was never thinking, 'This is over.' I was thinking, 'OK, good shot, but I will get you back in a minute.' And I did." ALSO READ: Tyson Fury win over Deontay Wilder will keep boxing out of YouTubers’ hands Fury (31-0-1) has now won two of the three fights between the two men after the first ended in a draw and the Briton dominated the second.

"It was a much different fight from fight two and a much different fight from fight one, he came in real heavy tonight... and he was definitely hitting solid," Fury said.