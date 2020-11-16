Tyson Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return to ring in 2021

BENGALURU - Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not return to the ring this year less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on Dec. 5 in London.

The 32-year-old Briton has not fought since February when he won the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas with a seventh-round stoppage against Deontay Wilder.

"The Gypsy King is returning in 2021," Fury wrote on Twitter. "Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory."

Fury had earlier announced his next fight would be in December in London against an unnamed opponent.

He did not say why the December date was off, nor did he say who his opponent would be next year.