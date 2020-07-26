Tyson Fury hasn’t done enough to earn my respect, says Anthony Joshua

CAPE TOWN – World WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua doesn’t know what anyone sees in WBC champion Tyson Fury. The two Brits are slated to meet in a much anticipated unification bout should they win their next fights, and Joshua has decided to have an early go at his rival and compatriot. According to Joshua, Fury, who beat American Deontay Wilder earlier this year, hasn’t done enough to earn the respect of the boxing world. “What have you seen from Fury? A couple of feints? Moving around? What have you seen that makes him so intimidating? Speed? Joshua asked in an interview with Sky Sports. “If the sport is lacking so much talent then all you need is feints and movement to be classed as a great of this generation.

“With hard work, motivation and studying you can overcome that. So what do people see in Fury that is so fearsome, intimidating, that he can’t be touched at the top level?

“I take him as a serious challenger, of course. But resume? It’s taken him a long time to grow. His fight with Wladimir Klitschko was his first real challenge and he overcame it, but it took him eight years to build his experience and confidence.

“Then he had two years out and fought Deontay Wilder.

“He hasn’t been in the deep end for long enough to show me that he can swim there for a long time. You have to continually prove that you belong there. You don’t just come there once or twice.

“For me as a fighter, that’s how you gain my respect,” said Joshua.

IOL Sport