Tyson Fury not as hungry as Anthony Joshua, says Eddie Hearn

CAPE TOWN – Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Tyson Fury will retire once he’s fought Anthony Joshua.

The 31-year-old Fury has in the past claimed he planned to hang up his gloves once he fulfilled his contractual obligations, which at the time included a trilogy of fights against Deontay Wilder, and a potential unification bout against Joshua.

But, he performed a U-turn and suggested there could be more fights on the cards.

“I’ve been thinking about it and initialy I had three fights left on my contract. I’ve got two left on it now, I’ve got Wilder and Joshua, but I’m just going to keep going because there’s nothing else to do is there really,” Fury said, according to Metro.co.uk.

But, despite his latest comments, Hearn believes the Manchester-born Fury will call it quits after fighting Joshua as he’s not as hungry.