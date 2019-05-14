Before Tyson Fury fights the unbeaten Tom Schwarz on June 15, WBC champ Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, will both have tried to defend their titles. Photo: Tony O’Brien/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua to “grow some nuts” and fight him for the undisputed world heavyweight title next year. Fury, Joshua and their US rival Deontay Wilder – who Fury boxed to a draw last year – are all preparing for what the Gypsy King accepts are “routine” fights in America. Asked why they are not boxing each other, Fury said: “They won’t fight me because they don’t have the self-belief they can beat me.

“Wilder only fought me because he thought I was a fat slob. But I wasn’t afraid to take on the big bad knockout guy, even though I was overweight and just starting my comeback from depression.

“Had the positions been reversed, he’d never have fought me.

“Now I’m in shape, Joshua doesn’t want it. It’s time for him to man up. Since Joshua won’t fight me yet, I want Wilder next year.”

Then Fury will insist on the Wembley Stadium fight with Joshua “in time for me to be undisputed this time next year”.

Before Fury fights the unbeaten Tom Schwarz on June 15, WBC champ Wilder and Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, will both have tried to defend their titles.

“I’ll be ready for Wilder and Joshua next year. If they are,” said Fury.

Daily Mail