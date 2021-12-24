Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua is the fight people want to see, says boxing promoter

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will face each other at some point as that is the fight people want to see, Todd DuBoef, the president of promoters Top Rank Boxing, said on Thursday. Fury, 33, had been set to face fellow Briton Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a unification title fight but an arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time instead.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury’s name now boldly engraved in boxing history The chances of a fight between the two then dimmed when Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in September, prompting Fury's promoter Frank Warren to say the bout was unlikely to proceed. "I would love to see Fury against Joshua, Usyk and (Dillian) Whyte," DuBoef told Sky Sports. "Regardless of the order -- Fury vs Joshua is what the people want to see.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury declares himself 'the greatest heavyweight of my era’ after Deontay Wilder win "I think Fury and Joshua will fight at least once, because the people want it." DuBoef said Joshua would have to raise his level in his planned rematch with Usyk to win back his belts and make the Fury fight happen.