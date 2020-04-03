UFC champ Nurmagomedov: Whole world should be in quarantine

CAPE TOWN - UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his fight against American Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 is off as he is in quarantine in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dagestan native Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Ferguson on April 18 at the Barclays Center in New York, but the venue had already been ruled out because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nurmagomedov recently said on his Instagram page that “the whole world should be in quarantine”.

“Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements... and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?

"I understand everything and I’m definitely more upset than you to cancel the fight. Probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all.”