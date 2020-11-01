WATCH: Angry Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury for backing out of trilogy fight

CAPE TOWN – Deontay Wilder has labelled Tyson Fury after the Gypsy King backed away from their third fight, which would complete the trilogy.

The first fight between the two ended in a tie back in 2018, while the big Brit won the second earlier this year. A third fight was originally scheduled for June, but had to be pushed back to December as the world came to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

A request for a further pushback due to an injury to Wilder incenced Fury, who insisted he can’t wait any longer and will instead fight someone else.

Reports suggests Fury will now face Carlos Takam on Dember 5, leaving Wilder livid.

“Fury be a man,” the Bronze Bomber wrote on his instagram page in a post accompanied by the middle finger emoji. “It’s time for you to be a man and honour your agreement. What is this bullsh*t of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding?