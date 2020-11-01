WATCH: Angry Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury for backing out of trilogy fight
CAPE TOWN – Deontay Wilder has labelled Tyson Fury after the Gypsy King backed away from their third fight, which would complete the trilogy.
The first fight between the two ended in a tie back in 2018, while the big Brit won the second earlier this year. A third fight was originally scheduled for June, but had to be pushed back to December as the world came to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.
A request for a further pushback due to an injury to Wilder incenced Fury, who insisted he can’t wait any longer and will instead fight someone else.
Reports suggests Fury will now face Carlos Takam on Dember 5, leaving Wilder livid.
“Fury be a man,” the Bronze Bomber wrote on his instagram page in a post accompanied by the middle finger emoji. “It’s time for you to be a man and honour your agreement. What is this bullsh*t of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding?
View this post on Instagram
Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement. What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding. When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot. When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would. In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh! 🎥 @205willie #BombZquad #TilThisDay #YouThiefPayBackIsComingTrustMe
“When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you a title shot.
“When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight [Anthony} Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again, being a man of my word, I fought you like I was I would,” wrote Wilder.
“In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word,instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz (sic) B*tch!”
IOL Sport