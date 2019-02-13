Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Anthony Joshua will fight in the United States for the first time when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, his promoter announced on Wednesday. After abandoning plans to fight again at Wembley on April 13, he will instead attempt to muscle in on the US market in which rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have become increasingly influential.

The 29-year-old last fought in September at Wembley, stopping Russia ’s Alexander Povetkin in seven rounds.

Miller is not recognised as one of the world’s leading heavyweights but has been in contention to fight Joshua for the past year.

“It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA,” said Joshua.

“I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker.”

Matchroom Boxing managing director Eddie Hearn, who has been criticised for the delay in finalising Joshua’s latest fight, said: “AJ has created an incredible ‘Lion’s Den’ atmosphere in the UK, and we plan to bring that energy to New York on a card that will be stacked with British v American talent.”

Miller, 30, said Joshua was making a “huge mistake” in coming to fight in the United States .

“He wants to announce himself on the American stage, but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand,” he added.

“It’s dog-eat-dog in the ring, and this dog has got a bigger bite – he’ll be leaving New York empty-handed.”

AFP