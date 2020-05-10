WATCH: Holyfield challenges Tyson to third fight

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has announced he’s ready to come out of retirement and challenged Mike Tyson to a third fight. Tyson announced his comeback last month, saying he was working towards doing some four-round exhibition fights to help raise money for charities. Now, after announcing his comeback, Holyfield’s has claimed he’s ready to face Tyson for a third time. Tyson infamously bit Holyfield’s ear in their second fight in 1997 having been beaten by TKO in the 11th round in their first bout the year before. “Well you know it wouldn’t bother me to do so because I did it for 12 or 13 years,” Holyfield, who is four years Tyson’s senior told TMZ about his comeback bid. “I’m always thinking that the person who takes care of themselves well are the ones that tend to last, even through I’m four years older than him. It would be no problem.

“You know my manager he has been talking and all that, but the fact is with me the only person I would really ask is Ridick Bowe because me and him are buddies.”

The 57-year-old was then asked if he’d be prepared to fight Tyson, and he said: “I would think so. You know life is about two people really trusting each other and what can we do now. There is a lot of things Mike and I have done together that works.

“Obviously people like to see the two best people. Some people didn’t get the chance to see Mike and I. Everyting is opinionated now about who the best is. I was the best of my era I felt.

“I can’t have anyone take a cheap shot at me. I’m a little too old to get that stuff happening to me. The body don’t come back as well,” said Holyfield.

IOL Sport