WATCH: Ludumo Lamati can add another belt to his collection in the all-new Ubuntu Championship

Cape Town - South Africa’s Ludumo Lamati will have the opportunity to add another belt to his collection when he faces Tanzania’s Haidari Mchanjo for the all-new WBC Southern African Ubuntu Championship belt. The current IBO (International Boxing Organization) World super bantamweight title holder is yet to lose in the squared circle with a record of 18 wins and one draw.

His record includes bagging the IBF (International Boxing Federation) Intercontinental super bantamweight title, the South African super bantamweight title, and the African Boxing Union super bantamweight title. He will be up against Mchanjo (16-9-5) in a ten-round International junior featherweight bout at the BRD Boxing Promotions - in conjunction with Boxing 5 - event this weekend in Johannesburg. Mchanjo - the Pugilistic Syndicate of Feather title holder - is on a four-fight win streak and will be hungry to make a statement against the unbeaten South African by making it five-out-of-five and top it off with the beautiful and introductory Ubuntu championship which will be awarded at the Booysens Boxing Club on Sunday post fight.

“In future, all boxers will be given a chance to fight for this prestigious belt. To qualify for it, you have to be rated in the top two of your country,” says renowned boxing coach and BRD Boxing Promotions’ Manny Fernandez.” “This belt will soon be sanctioned through the ABU - which will in-turn be recognised by the World Boxing Council, giving these fighters a high rating and great opportunities to improve and get exposure globally.” This Boxing South Africa-sanctioned event which kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon includes six more fights that will see a number of exciting fighters showcase their updated skills.

The professional fight card includes athletes from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa and includes former interim South African middleweight champion and Extreme Fighting Championship fighter, Wade Groth (8-3 boxing, 8-3 mixed martial arts) who takes on the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Didi Mykanya.

The event -which will be live streamed via Vision View - will also be an opportunity to highlight the WBC (World Boxing Council) Cares Program which is a project that sees the relevant stakeholders host boxing clinics for kids from impoverished backgrounds. “The program teaches kids from grassroots level to box as we need to get boxing back on the map. It will also play a big role in instilling invaluable qualities such as discipline, balance, rhythm, routine, dedication and desire in our kids,” adds Fernandez who confirms that the project will expand to the rest of Southern Africa. “We’d like to thank all involved in making this event possible, special mention must be given to Larry Weinstein from Boxing 5 and Vision View. We’d like to encourage all to come out and support, tickets are R150 at the door.”

