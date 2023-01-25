Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Mike Tyson facing new $5M rape lawsuit

Former boxer Mike Tyson sits in the stands during a tennis match

Former boxer Mike Tyson is facing a new rape lawsuit. Picture: Jason Szenes/EPA

Published 3h ago

Share

New York - A woman in New York state has filed a civil suit against Mike Tyson, accusing the former boxing champion of raping her in a limousine in the early 1990s, according to court filings.

The woman, who asked the court to remain anonymous, filed her complaint in early January under a temporary New York state law allowing victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tyson spent three years in jail beginning in 1992 after being found guilty of raping model Desiree Washington, who was 18 at the time.

In a short affidavit dated December 23, 2022, the plaintiff states that she met the boxer at a nightclub "in the early 1990s," then followed him into his limousine, where he allegedly assaulted her before raping her.

More on this

"As a result of Tyson's rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological and emotional injury," she said.

She is seeking $5 million in damages.

Story continues below Advertisement

By late Tuesday, Tyson had not issued any public statement.

Born in Brooklyn in 1966, Tyson had a turbulent childhood before becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in the 1980s, terrifying his opponents with his fury in the ring and a phenomenal punching power.

ALSO READ: Gerrie Coetzee was a special human being, according to the late Muhammad Ali

Story continues below Advertisement

But after his prison sentence, he could not retain his titles.

In a notorious 1996 matchup, Tyson bit off a piece of his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee was a staunch Apartheid opponent

Gripped by depression and addiction, he continued to make headlines, notably for a one-man show in which he described his life's many ups and downs.

He has recently launched into the cannabis industry with his own brand of marijuana products, and hosts a podcast.

AFP

Related Topics:

BoxingRapeGBVWomenSportsmenGender-Based ViolenceViolenceDomestic violence

Share