The boxing world experienced one of the most bizarre events ever yesterday as the #CollisionCourse match between South African Heavyweight Champion Ruann Visser and Tian Fick was called off after Ruann fell out of the ring.
Just moments before the fight, as both fighters were set to go at it, the two-metre champion, Ruann did a light warm-up stretch drill against the ring ropes which unfortunately failed to support his big frame. As the rope snapped, Ruann fell out of the ring to the concrete floor hitting a table on the way down, which fortunately broke his fall before hitting the concrete of the Camps Bay High School Hall.
Following a moment of chaos from officials and fans, Ruann - who seemed okay to walk - and Tian were sent back to the locker rooms as officials tried to salvage the situation and fix the rope and rigging.
Moments later, it was confirmed by a doctor that Ruann will not be able to last for 12 rounds and therefore the fight was called off much to the disappointment of the fighters, fans and families attending.
It is unclear whether this fight will take place in the near future as Tian mentioned his plans of getting married early next year during an interview in the ring.