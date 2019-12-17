WATCH: SA boxing heavyweight champion falls out of the ring









Ruann Visser fell out of the ring to the concrete floor hitting a table on the way down, which fortunately broke his fall before hitting the concrete (left). Photo: Supplied The boxing world experienced one of the most bizarre events ever yesterday as the #CollisionCourse match between South African Heavyweight Champion Ruann Visser and Tian Fick was called off after Ruann fell out of the ring. Just moments before the fight, as both fighters were set to go at it, the two-metre champion, Ruann did a light warm-up stretch drill against the ring ropes which unfortunately failed to support his big frame. As the rope snapped, Ruann fell out of the ring to the concrete floor hitting a table on the way down, which fortunately broke his fall before hitting the concrete of the Camps Bay High School Hall. Following a moment of chaos from officials and fans, Ruann - who seemed okay to walk - and Tian were sent back to the locker rooms as officials tried to salvage the situation and fix the rope and rigging. Moments later, it was confirmed by a doctor that Ruann will not be able to last for 12 rounds and therefore the fight was called off much to the disappointment of the fighters, fans and families attending. It is unclear whether this fight will take place in the near future as Tian mentioned his plans of getting married early next year during an interview in the ring.

Ruann refused to give any comment and understandably so following a disappointing moment of madness.

Earlier, in the Featherweight eliminator bouts, both Baby Jake Mbangatha and Abdul-Aziz Kunert stamped down their authority in the division with TKO and KO victories respectively.

These two South African stars will take on each other next year in Cape Town for bragging rights of Mzansi’s Featherweight division.

It will certainly be a special occasion for boxing enthusiasts following both athletes’ crisp and calculated performances.

Abdul-Aziz wasted no time in the first round with a killer straight right dropping Mfusi Maxayi to the canvas much to the delight of his family and friends who filled the Camps Bay High School Hall before Baby Jake showed off his composure, cardio and striking as he toyed with Aphiwe, dropping he on a few occasions in the first. Aphiwe found the pressure a bit rough and on countless occasions held on - physically - for dear life before the referee warned him.

It was in the second round that Baby Jake ended the fight with a classic TKO as he sent his opponent to the canvas which gave the official in charge no choice but to call the fight.

Results

Featherweight eliminator bout: Daniel Pontac beat Siphe Mxoli via unanimous decision (38-36 38-36 38-36).

Cruiserweight bout: Didier Nyembwe beat Makazonke Zwengu via TKO in round 1.

Junior Middleweight bout: Jami Webb beat Said Habibu via unanimous decision.

Heavyweight bout: Silva KOs

Featherweight eliminator bout: Abdul-Aziz Kunert KOs Mfusi Maxayi in the second round.

Heavyweight bout: Ardi Da-Sylva Ndembo KOs Verone Mbembo in the first round.

Feathweight eliminator bout: Baby Jake Mbangatha beat Aphiwe Masengawa via TKO in 2 minutes 43 seconds.

Middleweight bout: Emile Kalekuzi beat Yanga Phetani via TKO in round one.

Heavyweight bout: Ruann Visser vs Tian Fick (called off).





IOL Sport