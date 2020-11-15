WATCH: Tommy Fury produced the best knockout of 2020, says big brother Tyson Fury

CAPE TOWN – Up-and coming British light heavyweight boxer Tommy Fury has received the highest praise from big brother Tyson after knocking out Genadij Krajevskij on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Fury landed an uppercut on the Lithuanian boxer known as the Baltic Bomber, to take his professional record to 4-0.

The high praise from his brother, the current WBC world heavyweight champion, Tyson, who took to social media on Saturday to herald the youngster’s win as the “most impressive knockout of 2020”. The older Fury himself famously knocked out Deontay Wilder in a title fight in Las Vegas earlier this year.

After the fight, the younger Fury said he was keen to get back in the ring as soon as possible in order to continue his development.

“At the end of the day I had to ease into it, I’ve been out a year, but when I did I started putting my shots together and I felt comfortable,” he said according to Metro.co.uk.